COMPLAINTS have been made to an ombudsman about mould, damp and leaks in social housing in York in the past three years, figures reveal.

A freedom of information request to the housing ombudsman revealed that there were two complaints made about such problems in housing operated by the City of York Council in the three years to March 2022.

The outcome of these complaints was unknown at the time of the request, meaning that the ombudsman may still be investigating them.

The figures do not include complaints logged against other housing associations and organisations in York.

Michael Jones, Head of Housing Delivery and Asset Management at City of York council said: “Mould can be a common issue in many homes, with numerous factors contributing to the problem.

“There are steps that we can take to help avoid mould developing in homes, including minimising sources of warm moist air, using heating as efficiently as possible and ensuring homes are well ventilated.

“When issues are reported to us we work with residents to remedy it as soon as possible. Where there are severe problems we will look to address the problems in the best way possible.

“Since 2016 the council has invested around £7.8m to tackle damp and mould issues.”

The health impacts of poor-quality social housing have been in the spotlight after a coroner ruled that two year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould in his flat, which was maintained by a housing association in Rochdale.

The Housing Ombudsman investigates complaints made about social housing providers, such as housing associations, local authorities and housing co-operatives.

Across England, 5,838 complaints were made about leaks, damp and mould in social housing from March 2019 to March 2022 - 3,915 of which were about properties managed by housing associations, and 1,861 for housing provided by, or on behalf of, local authorities.

In 2020-21, 138 of these complaints involved maladministration by local authorities.

Mr Jones added: “Some 440 council tenants in York will benefit from newly-installed energy efficiency measures over the coming two years, with 73 homes already benefitting from improvements which will help tackle damp and mould by keeping homes warmer, reducing energy bills and reducing carbon emissions.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of the charity Shelter, said: "As well as much tighter regulation, we also need to see greater government investment in social housing, both to improve the homes we already have and to build high quality new ones.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the Social Housing Regulation Bill, which is currently going through parliament, would improve the quality of social housing.

They said the housing secretary would block government funding to any housing provider that breached consumer standards.