York’s only all-girls school fulfils its ‘Live Adventurously’ mantra beginning in its Pre-School. The young children make the most of the school’s location visiting nearby attractions including the Yorkshire Coast, Tropical World, Eureka and more. “We believe that every girl, no matter their age, should experience the world beyond the classroom,” comments Rachel Capper Head of The Mount Junior School. “As well as enhancing the curriculum and learning, opportunities to explore and travel are an essential part of personal development. We foster a sense of adventure and curiosity from an early age. It may seem like a fun trip to the seaside but for the Early Years children this was an opportunity to explore, use their imagination, and grow in confidence.”

The adventures continue as the girls move up the all-through school. Year 6 girls recently attended a residential trip to Marrick Priory taking on many adventures including raft building, abseiling, and climbing! Before Christmas Senior School enjoyed a skiing trip in Florida, Italy, with exciting adventures both on and off the slopes. So far, this Academic year, The Mount School has run over 20 trips and residential including theatre trips, museum visits and sporting activities.

Sixth Form pupils are busy preparing for a 3-week expedition to Namibia later this summer. The Borealis Society extends academic learning outside of the classroom and into the real world. Sixth Form girls explored the climates of Northern Iceland last summer and will head to Greenland in 2024.

The introduction of The Mount School’s Borealis Expedition heralded a new era in super-curricular enrichment and academic excellence for the school. David Griffiths, the Principal of the school, explains:

“I have introduced a super-curricular programme to The Mount, this is all about putting pupils in scenarios, situations and experiences that will make an impact on their CV whilst engendering both knowledge and understanding of the world outside of the School gates.

Academic enrichment, blended with co-curricular activities such as music, performing arts, drama and sport, create a powerful holistic educational entity. We cannot fully know what the future society is going to look like exactly. So, as educators, we need to provide our children with a comprehensive education and the skills and emotional intelligence to adapt to the needs of our ever-evolving society.

At The Mount, we develop our pupils’ talents by encouraging them to take part in Fine Art exhibitions, drama, and dance productions and in our vibrant musical programme. Our children also explore the world, through our Model United Nations programme, Peace Jam Curriculum and a wide range of trips and overseas expeditions. They develop cultural interests, participate in academic competitions, and undertake adventurous experiences. They discover their voices and how they can make an impact by being members of active committees and councils.

The spin-offs in terms of UCAS applications and job interviews are, of course, superb. This applies to the actuality of having taken part and to the more subtle effects on the development of an individual’s personality and character through involvement in these activities. Our University destination profile fully reflects this approach.”

