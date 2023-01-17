From May, voters across the UK will be required to show ID to vote in elections.

The Electoral Commission has been given the public money for an advertising campaign focusing on the scheme’s introduction at May’s local elections in England.

Critics including Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said it was an “outrage” that millions were being spent during a cost of living crisis on the “unnecessary” move which she fears could lock millions out of voting.

Ministers are introducing mandatory photo ID in Britain, despite concerns the move could disenfranchise voters, while there is little evidence of electoral fraud at polling stations.

Anyone who does not have appropriate identification will be able to apply for a free document, but there are concerns more marginalised communities will face fresh challenges to vote.

From May, voters in England will need to show ID to vote in Local elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections and recall petitions.

In Scotland and Wales, it will only apply to UK Parliamentary by-elections and recall petitions, and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales.

You will not need ID to vote in Senedd elections, Scottish Parliament elections, or local council elections in either country.

From October, you will need ID to vote in UK General Elections across all three countries.

Voter ID laws have been in place in Northern Ireland since 1985, with photo ID being required since 2003.

You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.

International travel

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving and Parking

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Local travel

Older Person’s Bus Pass

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Proof of age

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Other government issued documents

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.

The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.

If you don't have an accepted form of photo ID you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

You need to register to vote before applying for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Defending its decision to push ahead with voter ID, a Government spokesman said: “We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure.

“Everyone eligible to vote will have the opportunity to do so and 98% of electors already have an accepted form of identification.

“Photo identification has been used in Northern Ireland elections since 2003 and we’re working closely with the sector to support the rollout and funding the necessary equipment and staffing.”

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights has previously said disabled people and the elderly may be discriminated against by the move, with more than two million people believed not to have the required ID.