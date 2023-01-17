Popular BBC shows EastEnders and Waterloo Road are not being shown tonight due to the FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The two shows, which normally air at 7:30pm and 8pm respectively, will are in conflict with a Match of the Day episode showing tonight's FA Cup replay.

The original third round tie ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

To avoid TV scheduling issues, the popular soap and the high school drama will be moved to other days and times.

When will EastEnders and Waterloo Road air amid TV schedule change?





BBC - Waterloo Road and EastEnders are to be cancelled next week amid schedule change (Image: BBC)

EastEnders will now air at 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 18 with Waterloo Road set to be shown at 8pm that same day instead of January 17.

What is set to happen on Wednesday's EastEnders episode?





Wednesday's EastEnders sees Whitney go for her first baby scan while Zack decides to step up and take responsibility.

Alfie's plans to reopen The Vic are going well until Denise finds the pub full of customers while Ben is upset that Jay hasn't asked him to be his best man.

What is happening on Wednesday's episode of Waterloo Road?





Wednesday's Waterloo Road episode sees the Walter Family fall into an unexpected crisis with no one to turn to, pushing a stressed Preston to the edge.

Val discovers the truth behind Kai, causing issues for him and Danny and leaving Val with a decision to make.

Waterloo Road returns for season 11

On November 25, it was confirmed that the popular drama would be returning for season 11 in 2023, containing seven episodes

The first episode aired on January 3 after the success of the show's return in 2021.

Waterloo Road will air on Wednesday, January 18 at 8 pm and can be watched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.