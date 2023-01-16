A 26-YEAR-OLD man took his own life at his home in York, an inquest heard.

Student Arthur Caesar-Augustus Leighton was found hanging in his bedroom at the property in Kirkdale Road, Osbaldwick, on November 20, 2021.

Tests found no evidence of alcohol or drugs in his blood, and a post mortem found the cause of death was hanging.

The inquest heard he had attempted suicide before and mental health services had been involved in his care.

A review of his care had been carried out and changes made, for example in documentation and record keeping,but there was no evidence that the outcome could have been different.

Coroner Jon Heath said police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement, and he concluded that Mr Leighton intended to take his own life and his death was therefore suicide.

*The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.