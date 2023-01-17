A SELBY man was so drunk on an aeroplane he was arrested and convicted of a criminal offence.

Slawomir Wolczanski, 44, was returning to the UK from Poland last autumn when the incident happened, Doncaster Magistrates' Court heard.

While he was on bail waiting for his case to appear before the court, he was banned from entering any plane.

Wolczanski, of Buller Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft.

He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £110, consisting of a £26 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard that Wolczanski committed the offence on a Wizz Air flight from Krakow in southern Poland to Doncaster Sheffield Airport formerly known as Robin Hood Airport on October 22.