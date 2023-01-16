A WOMAN has been attacked in a North Yorkshire market place.

Police in Richmond are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault on a young woman that took place in the Market Place at around 4pm on Sunday (January 15).

A police spokesman said: "It happened in the alleyway between Neeps & Tatties and The Castle Tavern.

"It is believed a group of three teenagers – two girls and a boy - followed the victim into the alleyway and assaulted her before fleeing the location.

"The assault left the victim with injuries to her face and head which did not require medical treatment.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ben.dowson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Dowson."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230008780 when providing details.