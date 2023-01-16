MEET the new boss at York's library service.

Explore York Libraries and Archives has appointed Jenny Layfield as chief executive just as Explore joins the Arts Council’s National Portfolio of cultural organisations: one of only 16 library authorities in the country to be given this status.

Jenny has worked in a variety of roles within cultural and heritage organisations for most of her career, most recently as Museum Director at the National Coal Mining Museum for England and prior to that a variety of roles in for the National Trust including General Manager for Nostell in Wakefield. Jenny is also a Chartered Member of the CIPD and has over 15-year experience working as a HR specialist.

Jenny Layfield (Image: York Explore)

Explore is an independent mutual organisation with a 15-year contract to provide Public Libraries and Archives for the City of York.

Last year saw more people than ever joining the libraries, the completion of a new library for Haxby and Wigginton, and the return of York’s Big City Read. Most importantly, Explore was here for the people of York in challenging times, offering warm, community spaces where everyone is welcome. In 2023 as an Arts Council investment organisation, Explore will be funded to bring great cultural experiences into these trusted, welcoming spaces, inspiring even more people and helping unlock the creative talent of the future.

York Explore library and archive (Image: York Explore)

Chris Edwards, chair of Explore said: “I am personally delighted that Jenny has accepted the Chief Executive position with Explore. These are challenging times and Jenny is an experienced, successful, and highly regarded manager who has worked at the National Coal Mining Museum and at Nostell and Goddard’s with the National Trust.

"The combination of her experience, her values, and her drive and determination make her an ideal fit for Explore as we enter the next important period in our development.”

Jenny said: "I am thrilled to be joining the fabulous team at Explore. I was bowled over by the passion and innovation the whole team demonstrated in their desire to ensure that libraries and archives are inviting, exciting and welcoming places for the people of York and look forward to working with them to continue to build on their success."