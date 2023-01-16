TWENTY farming machines were stolen from a North Yorkshire farm.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that a shed was broken into and 20 strimming machines of various makes and models were stolen from a farm at Eppleby, in Richmondshire.

The theft has resulted in a loss of thousands of pounds.

The burglary is said to have happened on Saturday, January 14, between 3.50am and 5am.

Officers are investigating the sighting of two suspects at the scene and they are keen to hear about any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area in recent days and weeks.

Anyone with the information that could assist the investigation should email michael.scott@northyorkshire.police.uk or call on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Scott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230007964 when providing details.