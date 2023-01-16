A MAN had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance after a serious crash between a bus and van in North Yorkshire.

The collision between the double-decker bus and a parked Luton van happened on the on the A171 near Hawsker, a village south of Whitby, between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Friday January 6.

A passenger on the top deck of the bus, a local man aged in his late 60s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for several days before being discharged.

The stretch of road was closed until 8.35pm on the day of the incident while police officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the double-decker bus prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

"If you can help, please email joshua.snaith@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Joshua Snaith.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230003410 when providing details."