Police in York are searching for a woman after an attack on a man in the city centre.

The incident took place in Exhibition Square at around 4.40am on Sunday, November 20 last year and the woman is a key witness.

The victim, a local man in his early 30s, sustained serious injuries to his body and face in the assault which required hospital treatment.

Three men, all aged 24 and from York, have been arrested and released under investigation while enquires continue.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are asking for help to identify the woman in this CCTV image who they believe could be a potential key witness to the assault.

A police spokesman said: "If this is you or you know who she is, please email Jenna.Hallewell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call can also 101, select option 2, and ask for Jenna Hallewell.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220205888 when providing details.