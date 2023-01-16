A teenager has been arrested after graffiti was repeatedly daubed on the historic walls of a major tourist attraction in York.

Symbols and what appeared to be a mobile phone number first appeared on a wall of Castle Museum on Wednesday morning last week.

Further graffiti appeared the next morning.

York police mounted patrols in the area and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of being the graffiti writer.

Castle Museum has two Grade 1 listings and is part of the Castle precinct grouping of buildings round the Eye of York, all of which are Grade 1 listed and one of which, Clifford’s Tower, is also an ancient monument.

The museum building dates from the late 18th century when it was built as the debtors and female prison for York at the same time as, and matching, the adjacent York Crown Court.

A police spokesperson said: “It’s very upsetting to see a historic and important building such as the Castle Museum targeted in this way.

“North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate these types of acts and our Neighbourhood Policing Teams take swift action to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

“We will continue to conduct enquiries around this incident but in the meantime, if you witnessed anything which would assist our investigation, we’d like to hear from you.

“Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12230006708.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated criminal damage and being in possession of articles to cause criminal damage.

He was later released on conditional bail while police continue investigations.

The graffiti was removed soon after it appeared.