A POPULAR record fair is returning to York this weekend - with hundreds of records available to customers under one roof.

The fair will be held at The Crescent Community Venue off Blossom Street on Saturday (January 21).

There'll be nine stallholders with 20 tables of great records, LPs and 45s and many genres including Indie, Reggae, Rock, Punk, Soul, Jazz, Hip Hop, Electronic and much more.

Fair organiser, John Cox, said: "There will be something for everyone, with many rare collectables and lots of bargains.

"In addition to sought after first pressings from yesteryear, there will be recent releases of current music.

"Some stalls will specialise in particular types of music and others will have a wide range.”

The record fair will be on from 11am - 3pm and admission is free.