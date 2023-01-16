A fast-growing York firm has fuelled its expansion by taking over Myelectrical Renewables of Scarborough.

This is the sixth acquisition by Green Building Renewables in the past 18 months, taking its annual turnover to above £28m.

This contrasts with £3m 18 months ago and ambitions to reach £100m by 2025.

Similarly, staff has increased from 18 to 130 over the same period.

The move means Green Building Renewables has now added the East Coast to its service areas, offering solar panels, heat pumps, EV charging and other renewable products.

The company's growing nationwide network already includes York, Doncaster, Daventry, Wellingborough, Colchester, Newcastle and Norwich offices.

Due to the current demand for its services and products, Green Building Renewables has recently opened a second office in York.

Located in Foxoak Park, Dunnington, the new facility neighbours its existing York HQ and will be home to its management team.

Chris Delaney, managing director of Green Building Renewables, said: "In the last 18 months, we have increased our coverage across Yorkshire. First, with our new office in Doncaster and now with expansion onto the East Coast, we are the fastest growing renewable installation business in the region, and we believe nationally too.

"As a regional leader, we aim to offer world class advice and installations across Yorkshire and the country.

Chris continued: “It's predicted that the world will add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the past 20. We want Yorkshire to be a leader in this global energy transformation.

“We aim to drive this transformation across the country too, which is why we have also opened our second office in York to house our management team. We will grow our business in a way that provides customers with a local service for a national solution to a global issue."

In due course, MYelectrical Renewables will rebrand to Green Building Renewables as it becomes a part of the company's network of local renewable technology installers, recruiting new Solar PV installers and heat pump engineers across the country.

Dan Oram, MYelectrical Renewables founder director, was pleased with the take-over, saying it reflected the quality of his company, allowing it to offer more products and services.

Green Building Renewables is owned by London-based Efficient Building Solutions, (EBS) who took over the York business in 2020. It offers design, consultancy and product supply, installing low energy technologies and products into residential and commercial buildings.

Phillip Fellowes-Prynne, Efficient Building Solutions CEO, said the growth of Green Building Renewables has exceeded expectations, helped by the energy crisis. He expected it to become the national leader nationally in its sector by 2025 and suitable acquisitions were being sought to join the Green Building Renewables network.