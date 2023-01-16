YORK police are investigating two bike thefts following a garage break-in.

It happened at the rear of a property at The Old Orchard in Fulford during the early hours of Friday (January 13).

A police spokesman said: "Both are classed as road bikes – a grey Marin Fairfax and a white carbon-framed Specialized Roubaix."

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident are urging people to come forward if you have seen or been offered these bikes for sale.

"If you can help, please make an online report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230007372 when providing details.