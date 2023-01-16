THIEVES have literally stolen everything but the kitchen sink in a raid in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say a new build housing estate in Knaresborough was targetted before Christmas.

The properties on Lapwing Crescent were in the process of being completed when they were broken into between December 18 and 19.

The stolen items include: a washing machine, a dishwasher, an oven, a cooker hood ten downlighters, 12 kitchen handles, 12 kitchen plinth lights, two kitchen taps and two showers.

A police spokesman said: "As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are appealing for information about suspicious individuals or vehicles at around the time of the burglaries.

"Also, if anyone has been offered such items for sale since 19 December.

"If you can help, please email jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jacob Higgins."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220223539 when providing details.