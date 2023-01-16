A THEATRE show inspired by the real life events of two comedy legends will take the York stage next month.

Charlie & Stan, presented by Told by and Idiot, will be at York Theatre Royal from Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18.

The show brings to the stage the two-year period that comedians Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel spent touring together before either became famous.

Paul Hunter, the artistic director and Told by an Idiot co-founder, said: "Charlie & Stan kicks off our 30th anniversary celebrations, which will see the Idiots take our homage to Chaplin and Laurel out on the road again.

“There will of course, in true Idiot style, be an eclectic range of spontaneous and anarchic happenings throughout the year as we continue to strive for our audiences to leave the theatre with a smile on their face and remember that Told by an Idiot put it there”.

Set in 1910, Charlie and Stan set sail for New York as part of Fred Karno's famous music hall troupe, and spent two years sharing a cabin and touring North America.

Charlie developed his Little Tramp character and within five years became one of the most famous figures in the world, while Stan returned home, later finding success with his soulmate Oliver Hardy.

Charlie never mentioned Stan in his autobiography, but Stan talked about Charlie all his life.

The shows start each evening at 7.30pm, and 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased via York Theatre Royal's website or the box office at 01904 623568.