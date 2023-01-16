A MAN wanted in Barnsley has connections to Scarborough.

South Yorkshire Police has said that Milan Roper, 20, is wanted in connection with alleged non-fatal strangulation, malicious communications and stalking offences which were reported to police in October 2022.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added that Roper is believed to have connections to Scarborough.

READ NEXT: 'Charming' village pub in 'truly idyllic setting' for sale after closing

Anyone with information that could help trace Roper is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the force’s website.

When passing information, quote crime number 14/189882/22.