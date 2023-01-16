A NUMBER of high-value watches were stolen during a break-in at a jewellers in York.

North Yorkshire Police officers were contacted at 6.10am on Sunday (January 15) with a report of a break-in at Ogdens of Harrogate jewellers in Minster Gates in York.

Police officers said it is believed that in the early hours of Sunday morning, a side window of the shop was smashed and a number of high value watches were taken.

Officers say they are currently conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone who has any information which would assist the investigation, or anyone who saw or captured CCTV footage of anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 12230008512.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.