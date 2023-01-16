A giant rabbit has been sited in York city centre, along with a couple of dragons.

The animals are brightening up the city centre along with hundreds of bright red Chinese lanterns.

The colourful decorations have been erected to welcome in the Year of The Rabbit.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is the most important festival in China and a major event in some other East Asian countries.

The festival is widely celebrated by thousands of UK residents, students and visitors and is traditionally a time to honour ancestors, feast and visit family members.

Lunar New Year ushers in a new Chinese astrological sign, and 2023 is the Year of The Rabbit.

To mark this, the York BID have installed a 2m tall giant friendly Rabbit on the corner of Rougier Street and Tanner Row.

The business group says if you want to find the Rabbit, just follow the paw prints!

Further decorations in the city centre to mark the festival are bright red Chinese lanterns on Parliament Street and St Helens Square, and banners on Davygate and Stonegate.

On Coney Street are two giant Chinese dragons, their long tails fluttering down the street.

The pupils of Dringhouses School received a visit from the giant Rabbit prior to his arrival on George Hudson Street so that they could learn about the festival of Lunar New Year and the traditions associated with it.

Ben Sutton, Head Teacher at Dringhouses School said: “Somewhat surprisingly, it’s not every day that we’re visited by a two metre rabbit, so it’s caused a bit of stir around the place!

"The children have been fascinated by it and it’s been such a great resource to support the children’s learning about the Lunar New Year.

"It’s really brightened up the school, and we’re hoping the associated peace and prosperity will stay with us, and with our friends across the city for the year ahead.”

The astrological sign of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture. 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.

The colourful decorations have been installed by the York BID (Business Improvement District), with support from HSBC.

Lunar New Year 2023 falls on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.

Last year, York BID worked with Make it York to deliver the Christmas lights.

It is staging an event in the York Residents festival called Monoliths to celebrate Northern landscapes.

It has also brought a lighting display to St Sampson Square called Reunion, which has just arrived.