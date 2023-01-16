Police in North Yorkshire have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to speak to in connection with a theft of a wallet from a pub.

The incident happened at The Griffin Hotel on Micklegate in Selby at 3.37pm on Tuesday, December 20 last year.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man as they believe he will have information to assist the investigation.

iIf you can help, please email ian.butterfield@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ian Butterfield.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220224726 number when passing on information.