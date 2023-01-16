THE family and friends of murdered York schoolgirl Katie Rough are taking on a challenge to raise funds and honour her legacy.

Just over six years after Katie’s tragic death, TeamRough - including her sister, Bethany, have decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in April.

They have chosen to raise funds for CALM - Campaign Against Living Miserably - taking a stand against suicide.

Bethany said: "Some of #TeamRough are hoping to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks in Spring this year.

"We are raising money for the charity "CALM" as we are very passionate about helping others who are struggling with mental health.

"We are doing this in honour of Katie's legacy and it is definitely going to be a challenge."

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough and the team have been out doing training in the run up to the event and anyone wanting to sponsor them can go to their GoFundMe page.

Seven-year-old Katie died after being found with stab wounds in a field in Woodthorpe, in January 2017.

Back in 2021, Alison, Katie's mum, and other family members carried out acts of kindness to help keep her memory alive.

She said at the time: “In a little way we wanted to put Katie’s name back out there. We have been dropping off hampers for a while as a family, but I put a message on Facebook maybe expecting to get a few donations and setting a £100 target and since then it’s just taken off. People have been so generous and we easily raised £100 in just 24 hours.

“We have created an Amazon wishlist with some items to make up hampers. Any donations from the wishlist will be sent directly to Alison and Bethany Rough.

“I’d like to say thank you to everybody who has donated and supported us so far, they have been so generous.”

The family made three deliveries to York Hospital A&E, security department and the Children’s Centre as they had to be at the hospital for an appointment.

Back in 2018 Team Rough ran the Great North Run and raised more than £6,000 which went to support two Ugandan children in Katie’s memory as part of Compassion UK because the former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu - who is originally from Uganda - had given the family so much support since Katie’s death.