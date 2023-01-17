FAMILY and friends of a "well-respected" York bowling stalwart and cricket club legend have paid tribute to him following his death.

John Stroughair, known for his bowling heroics in the city and nationally, sadly died on January 11 aged 68 following a long illness.

John’s love of bowls began in the 1960s, when he played for the Fulford Conservative Club with his father Harold on the Kent Street bowling green.

John moved to Haxby Road Bowling Club in the early 1970s, where he became the treasurer, captain and chairman, a role he held until stepping down due to health problems in 2018. This being the year he won his last outdoor county title.

John, left, after winning his final county title with Gary Bunce (Image: UGC)

John’s bowling career spanned almost six decades, seeing him becoming the president of the County Indoor Bowling Association and captain of the Outdoor County Bowling Association.

At a local level John won all of major outdoor titles and numerous indoor titles including a record 11 wins in the Simpson Pairs with his brother David.

David said: "John’s Yorkshire County achievements are up there with the best. At the time, in 1992, he was the youngest player to win all of the county outdoor titles."

In all, John played in 13 outdoor finals, winning eight of them and in 17 indoor finals, winning eight of those.

"His most memorable county achievement was playing for Yorkshire in the winning team of the prestigious Middleton Cup Inter County Championship at Worthing in 1990," David added.

John after winning his first county title in 1977 (Image: UGC)

John’s passion in bowls was Haxby Road Bowling Club where he featured in the club’s bowling achievements in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. He played in the team that won the York Amateur Bowling Association first division title for 10 successive seasons.

During this period the club also achieved league and cup doubles and became the first York club to win the Triple Crown, which included the Marshall Shield County Trophy.

He was also instrumental in the founding of the Outdoor Super 7 Bowls Tournament.

John’s association with cricket began at an earlier age following his beloved Yorkshire team in the 1960s at Headingley and Scarborough with his family.

John's passion with cricket at Woodhouse Grange CC which began as a spectator in the early eighties watching David play. John eventually became a committee member, vice president and finally the chairman - during the years of success in both the YDSCL Premier League and National Village finals at Lords.

John, right, pictured at Lords with the Woodhouse Grange team (Image: UGC)

"John will be remembered as a well-respected and knowledgeable person in cricket, bowls and many other sporting arenas," David went on to say.

John is survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Vicky, Emma, Dawn, son Ian, step-daughter Nikki, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, sister Janet and brother David.

John’s funeral will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 1pm at St Lawrence Parish Church followed by private cremation.