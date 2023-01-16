York-based Portakabin is seeking to erect a two-storey conference centre and offices to help showcase a new product.

The company has submitted plans to City of York Council to erect the 725m2 building on a 912m2 site at their headquarters at New Lane, Huntington.

Planning documents say the site vacant, adjacent to existing offices and car parking, and cannot be seen from a public road.

If approved, the building would be constructed from a new modular product called Alta.

It would be “a showpiece to demonstrate the capabilities of the new product and also create a ‘Conference Centre’ for the Head Office site.

The two-storey building would consist of conference meeting rooms, open office spaces, individual offices , reception area, meeting rooms and associated WC and amenity facilities.

Using modular building methods, the application continued, would provide minimum disruption to existing offices and provide an efficient construction programme.

The application added such building methods can also use up to two-thirds less energy than traditional methods.

It concluded the application would “address all the criteria Portakabin requires from the new main office building and for the company to maintain and continue to improve their high standards of achievement.”