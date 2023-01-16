A NORTH Yorkshire man has been arrested following a burglary of cigarettes and vapes.

Humberside Police received reports that a business premises in Thornholme, Driffield, has been broken into on Sunday, January 15, at approximately 7.25pm.

A quantity of vapes, cigarettes, and cash had been taken.

Officers arrived at the business and discovered that a man is alleged to have fled the scene.

Following an area search, officers located a man, 36, acting suspiciously and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

If anyone has any information that could assist with our enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting log 420 of 15 January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.