YORK Rescue Boat volunteers have taken advantage of flooding in the city to carry out some extra training.

A wading team was out and about at the weekend, practising different wading techniques, self rescue and looking at hydrology in an urban environment, it tweeted.

"The boat team looked at shallow water operations, reading flood water hydrology and fine boat control.

"To maximise the training opportunities in a real environment, the river needs to be steady between 3.7 and 4.0 metres and at a time when our volunteers can get away from work."

York's River Ouse peaked yesterday at more than 4.1 metres above normal summer levels, causing extensive flooding of riverside properties on Kings Staith and blocking roads such a Terry Avenue and Skeldergate, but it has since been falling fast as colder, drier weather arrives.