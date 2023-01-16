FURTHER renovations are planned to a historic York Pub to better reflect its heritage.

Mitchells & Butlers has now applied to City of York Council to make changes to the bar area of the 17th Century Grade II-listed Old White Swan at 80 Goodramgate.

The planning application said: A new more detailed backfitting will be installed to replace the modern backfitting. A section of the overbar will be re-clad to reflect the more historic detail adjacent, a new detail to the bar front will be installed to replace the existing modern detail and a new display cabinet installed to the public area.”

“From a design perspective the proposed works will maintain the look and feel of the public house and give a better finish with more detail added in keeping with the style of the public house.”

It also oncluded:"Care has been taken in formulating these proposals to minimise any impact on the Listed Asset. The proposals will only enhance the building and replace modern elements.”

Earlier this month, Mitchells & Butlers also applied to remove a modern bar servery to a modern dining area, remove the existing lobby area with a section of timber floor, and replace a single external door with a new pair of double doors.