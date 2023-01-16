TWO York businesses and a much-loved charity are helping provide shoes for school children in the city.

York Vikings Rotary, Stuart Paver from Pavers and Chris Greenall from PIB Insurance Brokers have provided £20,000 worth of shoes for children to families who are struggling to cope in the face of the cost of living crisis. They have teamed up with Door 84 who have already distributed shoes to over 50 children in need from schools across the city in the run up to Christmas.

READ MORE: Well-known North Yorkshire village store needs new tenant

The ‘best foot forward’ initiative is in response to the pressure under which families are struggling to feed and clothe their children and keep them warm as cost-pressures mount.

READ MORE: Thousands set to descend on popular North Yorkshire venue as show returns

Schools in the area are also being asked to help out in a campaign to make sure that local children from some of the poorest families have a decent pair of shoes to get to school, however bad the weather.

Viking Rotary’s Mick Fox said: “We know that many families are faced with stark choices – do they put the heating on or feed their kids? Often things like warm clothes and good winter shoes are simply luxuries they can’t afford.

"So, along with Chris Greenall from local company PIB, we have teamed up with York footwear business Stuart Paver from Pavers to buy £20,000 worth of good quality shoes in a wide range of sizes and styles to distribute via schools, to those children who most need them.”

Three years ago a charity which donates pre-owned shoes to children in need across the world identified a growing demand for their service in the UK.

Since the pandemic, and with the added pressure of the rising cost of food and energy, that demand has become even greater.

Mick said: “A new pair of shoes is really empowering for any child, but especially so for those on the breadline who may be used only to hand-me-downs. Together with PIB and Pavers we are now asking headteachers and class teachers of primary and junior school children to contact Door 84 direct to ensure that the children who most need them get shoes this year. We understand the need for sensitivity and discretion and that is where we know schools are so well equipped to help.”

Door 84 already help young people in the York community in a range of ways, including running a Community Sparks group on Tuesdays and Thursdays and hosting a Community Café on Fridays.

York Vikings Rotary Club supports a range of York charities including HOPING York street kitchen and SASH.