Harrogate is staging its first Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week next month.

The event takes place across Harrogate district during February 6-10.

Businesses taking part will offer special set-price menus and quote the offer during the week.

The aim is to boost awareness of businesses, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “Excellent food and drink is a firm offer within the Harrogate district’s visitor experience, and through focusing on our tourism strengths, we’re showcasing our best stories to attract more visitors and to set us apart from our competitors.

“The initiative also supports our commitment to sustainable tourism, encouraging visits during times of the year when, traditionally, visitor numbers have been lower. Spreading visitor footfall across the year lowers impact to the environment, and offers new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals for our visitors and residents alike.

“So the message is: join in, book in, tuck in – and here’s to a great Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week!”

Harrogate district businesses wanting to take part can sign up at: www.destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/restaurant-week/ .

Details of restaurants taking part and their offers can be found at: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week .

York Bid has a similar event planned in March.

York's own restaurant week has also operated in October.