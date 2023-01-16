The trial of two York men accused of murder is due to start in Leeds today (Monday, January 16).

Curtis Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, and Adam Craig Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, are alleged to have killed Francis McNally, 35, in Markham Crescent in October 2021.

Both deny the charge.

The trial is due to start today before Judge Andrew Stubbs KC at Leeds Crown Court.