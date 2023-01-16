The trial of two York men accused of murder is due to start in Leeds today (Monday, January 16).
Curtis Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, and Adam Craig Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, are alleged to have killed Francis McNally, 35, in Markham Crescent in October 2021.
Both deny the charge.
The trial is due to start today before Judge Andrew Stubbs KC at Leeds Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article