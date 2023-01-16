Major motor manufacturers have come together to propose electric vehicle charging points and related equipment at a York shopping centre.

Ionity, which is a joint venture of BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes, Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche, seek to install the charging units in the Vangarde Retail Park in Huntington.

Some ten parking spaces would be converted to charging spaces for 6 vehicles as Ionity seek to create a nationwide network of such charging stations.

The planning application to City of York Council says the transition from petrol and diesel-fuelled vehicles will help reduce co2 emissions and remove harmful pollutants from our air.

It continued: “Independent reviews of plug-in vehicle uptake forecasts from a range of manufacturers and industry experts broadly suggest that the 2020s will see both a decrease in cost of plug-in vehicles and a corresponding increase in uptake in the UK.

In 2021, a sixth of new car registrations sold were plug-in vehicles, and this amounted to 305,000 electric vehicles or hybrids.

It added: “However, one of the greatest obstacles facing widespread adoption of EVs and e-Mobility is a lack of reliable, easy to use , ultra-fast charging infrastructure. This proposal seeks to assist in delivering new charging infrastructure to assist in the transition to electric vehicles.”