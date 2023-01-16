SNOW has been forecast for York today (January 16) - and drivers are already facing difficulties as snow hits the North York Moors.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, has forecast light snow showers for York at 11am, with temperatures remaining at 2C, before dropping below freezing from 4pm.

Snow has started to fall in the North York Moors.

As of 10.44am, NYCC weather cameras show that snow has fallen at Blakey Ridge.

Blakey Ridge at 10.44am (Image: NYCC)

The cold and icy conditions have impacted drivers on the A171 Whitby Road.

Speaking on Facebook at 9.30am, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Weather Updates said there were long tail backs on the road and it looked like several vehicles were stuck or had collided.

The spokesperson said there still problems on the A171 Whitby Road at 10am with a HGV stationary.