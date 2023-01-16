A WELL-KNOWN North Yorkshire village shop is looking for a new tenant.

The popular Sandsend Stores will become available to lease in March, following the retirement of Alex Miller.

The Stores, which date back to the early 20th century, are owned by the Mulgrave Estate.

Robert Childerhouse, Mulgrave Estate Manager, said: “This is a rare and exciting opportunity to run your own shop in one of the best-loved villages in the whole of Yorkshire – and there are other possible uses for the premises, too. We would be absolutely delighted if the new tenant continued to run Sandsend Stores as the quintessential village shop, but we are aware that other retail and tourism uses might be proposed.

“Every inquiry will be treated on its merits, subject to planning constraints, with the interests of the village of Sandsend uppermost in our thoughts. We are already receiving strong expressions of interest – and we will keep everyone informed about what is happening and when.”

Ms Miller, who has run Sandsend Stores for the past nine years, said: “This is the most wonderful opportunity for someone to take over such a well-loved business. It has been a privilege to manage the Stores and I am very proud of what I have achieved here.

“In particular, I have championed local produce, including honey, gin and specialised locally sourced food, together with a popular deli. I have created a lovely café space in front of the shop, where customers can relax, eat and drink and enjoy the most magnificent views of the North Sea. It’s been my life for the past nine years, but now it’s time for me to take things a little easier.

“I can’t think of a better situation for a village shop, just a stone’s throw from one of the most attractive beaches in Yorkshire. Whoever takes over from me will have the most fabulous environment in which to work and I’m sure they will thrive here.”

Sandsend is an established and very popular tourism destination on the Yorkshire Coast. The sandy beach and its proximity to the historic port of Whitby and the North York Moors National Park makes the village the vibrant hub that it is.

Robert Childerhouse said: “The Mulgrave Estate has exciting plans to enhance the village and its immediate surroundings with more retail opportunities, increased car parking facilities - opening this year - and eateries in the next few years. Sandsend Stories will be a crucial part of these plans.”

Sandsend Stores comprises a ground floor sales area, a range of storage areas on both the ground and first floors, an outdoor display area and seating area and three parking spaces. It is available on an initial five-year lease from March.

The most famous couple to run Sandsend stores were Dougie and Irene Raine, who started working there in 1965, before acquiring the business nine years later. They stayed there for 34 years, before retiring in 2010. They were succeeded by Frazer Camfield, who then passed the Stores on to Alex Miller.