HUNDREDS gathered to remember a "special" York rocker during a funeral service, which his family said was a "perfect" send off for him.

Graham Neyt, who lived in the Acomb area of York with his wife Julie and daughter Cheryll, died on December 12 aged 64 following a short illness.

Last Wednesday (January 11), hundreds of Graham's friends and family came together at York Crematorium to remember his life at his funeral service.

Julie said: "Everyone said it was such a lovely service for Graham, it really was a perfect send off for him.

"People came from all over to pay their respects, there were hundreds of people there. Some couldn't even get into the service.

"We lay Graham to rest in his full drape suit, which he would always wear on our trips away."

Friends and family gathered to remember Graham (Image: Angie Perrie)

Julie said that one of the organisers of the funeral said it was one of the biggest turn outs they had ever seen.

The crowds featured rockers and motorbike riders, including Teddy Boys and Teddy Girls.

Graham was known in York, as well as around the country, for being a huge fan of rock and roll music for most of his life. Graham and Julie would travel to gigs around the country - and even ventured abroad to shows where they made a lot of friends.

Friends travelled from as far as Scotland, Essex, Teesside, Blackpool and Preston for Graham's funeral.

After the service, the wake was held at Acomb Working Men's Club, where Graham was a member and would call in for a drink when him and Julie weren't away on their rocker trips.

The crowds donned their rocker suits in memory of Graham (Image: Angie Perrie and Trevor Bate)

Julie said: "I'm glad we booked the Working Men's Club as it was big enough to fit everyone in.

"One of our friends, who works as a DJ, played music while we were there. It was lovely."

Graham's family set up a donation page for Pancreatic Cancer UK in his memory, which has raised more than £1,500 for the charity so far.

During a collection on the day of his funeral, they also made around £1,000, taking the total to over £2,500.

"We are going to leave our donation page open for now, as we'd love to hit £3,000 if we can. But £2,500 is still an amazing amount," Julie added.

To make a donation, visit the page at: bit.ly/3X6xXQR

Graham's blue leather shoes were laid next to his coffin (Image: Trevor Bate)

Graham and Julie married at York Registry Office in 1987 - and their reception included a rock and roll theme.

As well as a keen rocker, Graham was also a motorbike enthusiast and owned a number of vehicles over the years.

Throughout his career, Graham had a number of jobs including roles at the University of York, Portakabin and the Rowntree's factory.