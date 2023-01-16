Police have issued an urgent appeal in a bid to find a 13-year-old girl from North Yorkshire who has gone missing.

Lily-May, from Ripon, who is a pupil at the city’s Outwood Academy, has not been seen since 2.30pm on Sunday, January 15.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Concerns are growing for her safety and we are asking people to report any possible sightings of a girl matching Lily-May’s description or photo in Ripon, Boroughbridge and surrounding areas."

Lily-May is described as white, fresh complexion, long blonde hair, slim build, and is possibly wearing a grey long sleeve top, black leggings and black Nike trainers.

If you have any information that could help to find Lily-May, please report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 for immediate sightings.

Please quote reference number 12230007695 when providing details