A missing 13-year-old-girl who sparked an urgent police appeal has been found safe.
Earlier today (Monday, January 16), North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal saying they were concerned about the teenager who went missing from Ripon on Sunday.
However, at around 11am today police said: "Good news. We have just found the teenage girl who was missing from Ripon. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate her."
