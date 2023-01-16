A redundant farm is proposed to be converted into a house for multiple occupation (HMO).

S Leaf of 258 Strensall Road, York, begun converting the vacant 4-bed bungalow, which has a link to a 2-bed annexe, in June 2021 and the work is unfinished.

The application to City of York Council said: “The applicant was recently served an enforcement notice and it is understood that the annexe has never had planning consent.”

The 1144m2 site is between the village of Earswick and Towthorpe.

“The site was formerly a farm and property are part of a 12-acre site; the site has not been managed as a farm for many years,” the application continued.

The change of use did not require any extensions but new windows and doors have been fitted.

A secure timber cycle shed is proposed to the north of the building.

The application added: “Each of the 10 bedrooms are intended for single occupancy use, each with its own ensuite or bathroom. The main part of the property will accommodate 7 bedrooms a shared kitchen, dining and living space.

"The original annexe will accommodate 3 bedrooms, kitchen, dining and living area. The accommodation will be finished to high standard with the aim of providing rooms to young professionals.”