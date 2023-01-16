A PROPERTY in a North Yorkshire village was cordoned off by police following the sudden death of a man.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at about 5.50am last Thursday to the report of the sudden death of a man in his 50s at a property in Thixendale, situated on the Yorkshire Wolds near Malton and Stamford Bridge.

A spokeswoman said his death was originally treated as unexplained, and a scene guard was put in place to allow officers to examine the scene.

"However, officers are now satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and pending the results of a post mortem, a report will be prepared for the coroner to inform any future inquest," she said.