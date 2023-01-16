Morrisons shoppers have hit out at the “shocking” price of a popular product in stores.

A 550g tub of reduced salt Bisto gravy granules in the supermarket is priced at £5.49.

The same product in Asda comes in at £3.25, while Clubcard holders can also get it for £3.25 in Tesco.

One Morrisons shopper said: “Went to Morrisons this morning and was totally shocked at the price.”

Another said: “I stopped going to Morrisons ages ago. The prices are ridiculous.”

Someone described the price as “a joke”, while another shopper said: “While people pay these prices they will charge them.”

A 550g tub of standard Bisto gravy granules can be purchased at Morrisons for £3.99.

Last month, a Newsquest investigation into supermarket prices found that Morrisons had the second highest collective price increase of major UK supermarkets between June and December.

The cost of ten common weekly shop items in the supermarket rose from £16.96 on June 28, to £18.73 on December 19.

In response to our findings, a Morrisons spokesperson told us: "This is an unprecedented period of inflation and we are working hard to keep prices down and competitive for our customers while maintaining high standards and availability in all our stores.”

