FORECASTERS say there will be light snow showers in York tomorrow morning - and have issued a warning for icy roads and pavements.

BBCF Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, is predicting light sleet showers will arrive in York in the early hours but says these will turn to light snow shower at about 7am to 8am.

The showers will then clear away, to be replaced by long sunny periods for much of the day, but temperatures will barely rise above freezing all day with a north-westerly breeze.

Such snow would be the first in York this winter. Forecasters predicted snow in December but it failed to materialise.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice tonight and tomorrow morning until 10am.

It says: "Icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers leading to some difficult travelling conditions.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."