This was the scene after a crash to the west of York earlier today.
Group manager Bob Hoskins of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two vehicles were involved in the collision, near Tockwith. One ended up in a ditch.
Fire and rescue crews from Tadcaster and Wetherby attended, he said on Twitter. Police were also at the scene.
"Fortunately there were no serious injuries and crews made the vehicles safe," Group Manager Hoskins said.
