NO, not a dramatic river rescue. Just members of York Rescue Boat taking advantage of the high water levels this weekend to get in some valuable training.

Rescue Boat volunteers were out in the floods near Skeldergate Bridge on Saturday practicing their floating, wading and rescue techniques.

They also took the rescue boat out to practice boat control.

Practice continued throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The charity tweeted: "Some of our Flood Rescue team took advantage of the higher than normal river levels in York to get some CPD / training completed.

"We had a wading team out and about practicing different wading techniques, self rescue and looking at hydrology in an urban environment.

"The boat team looked at shallow water operations, reading flood water hydrology and fine boat control."

The best training opportunities come when the river levels are at beween 3.7 and 4.0 metres above normal summer level, and on days when volunteers can get away from work, the charity says - making this weekend's floods perfect...