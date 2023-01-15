ALMOST 1,600 club runners from across the North of England gathered at Knavesmire this morning for the annual Brass Monkey half marathon.

Today marked the race's 40th anniversary. And the event's founder, Brian Hughes of York Knavesmire Harriers, was at the starting line at 10am - not to race, but to send the runners on their way.

The first race, 40 years ago, was run in several feet of snow - hence the name that has stuck ever since.

Today, by contrast, the weather was crisp and sunny - perfect for running.

Here's our gallery of images from the event...

Runners at the starting line on Bishopthorpe Road

Runners lined up at the starting line on Bishopthorpe Road at 10am, then crouched ready to set off as an announcer counted down the start of the race...

The race begins

The starting line was crowded, but runners quickly got into their stride...

Runners set off

Once the runners had all set off, they left behind them an eerie silence at the racecourse - and hundreds of discarded tops and jackets left hanging on railings. Race director Richard Yeomans said these would all be collected, washed and then given to charity.

Discarded top and jackets

Among the discarded items was a Christmas jumper featuring a snowman with beer bottles for his arms and nose...

A discarded Christmas jumper

The top runners finished the 13 mile race in little over and hour and five minutes, before heading back towards the finish line at York Racecourse...

Runners approach the finish line

Approaching the finish line beside York Racecourse

There was a quick check of the watch as this runner crossed the finish line...

Crossing the finish line

... and soon more runners had completed the run...

Race founder Brian Hughes, who is still a coach with York Knavesmire Harriers and who also launched the popular Are You Taking The P? race in aid of prostate cancer, said he was both amazed and delighted that the run contimnued to be so popular 40 years after he founded it.

Brass Monkey founder Brian Hughes at the starting line