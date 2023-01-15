FLOOD levels on the River Ouse in central York peaked at 4.14 metres above normal summer levels at 7am this morning, according to the city’s Viking recorder.

They are now expected to fall gradually through the course of the day, and by 7am tomorrow shoud be at less than 3.5 meteres above normal summer levels. They will then fall further.

While parts of Skeldergate were under water in the latest floods, along with King's Staith, Tower Gardens, riverside walks and parts of Rowntree Park, the floods did not reach levels seen in flooding last year and the city remained very much open for business.

Flood defences have been in place for the last two days.

Sandbag barriers were installed at the entrance to Tower Gardens, although Tower Street itself did not flood; pumps were in action at the bottom of Peckitt Street; a temporary ‘bridge’ was installed in Skeldergate to ensure residents in the City Mills flats were not marooned; and a gangplank gave access to Emperor's Wharf.

Many properties along Skeldergate also had sandbags in place.

Flood pumps and defences were also deployed for the Fordlands Road and A19 area in Fulford, and more than 130 properties in Clementhorpe were protected by the Environment Agency’s new £7.7 million flood defence scheme.