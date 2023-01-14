FLOODING brought a watery feel to the centre of York at the weekend - though the city remained very much open for business throughout.
The floodwaters reached a peak of 4.14 metres above normal summers levels - never quite high enough to seriously threaten the major flood defences.
There were two peaks, in fact one at lunchtime on Saturday and then a second, slightly higher one, at 7am on Sunday morning.
Skeldergate was closed to traffic and parts of the street were under water as the floods reached their highest levels, with people living in the City Mills flats and at Emperor's Wharf having to use gangways or temporary bridges to get to and from their homes.
Elsewhere, King's Staith spent most of the weekend under water, as did the riverside walkway at New Walk and on the opposite side of the river beside Rowntree Park.
Areas of Rowntree Park itself were also under water, though the Millennium Bridge just about remained accessible throughout the weekend.
The city council and the Environment agency deployed the city's flood defences well in advance - ensuring that, this time at least, York escaped a major inundation
We took a gallery of photographs showing the flooding as it reached its first peak on Saturday afternoon...
At 1.30pm on Saturday, pumps were in use at the bottom of Peckitt Street, although water was only just encroaching on the lower end of the street.
Sandbags had been placed across the entrance to Tower Gardens off Tower Street. Tower Gardens were under water, though the floods did not reach Tower Steet itself.
York Rescue Boat volunteers took advantage of the floods to get some training in in Tower Gardens ...
The Gardens themselves were fully underwater as the floods peaked on Saturday...
... leaving Clifford's Tower looking from this angle almost as though it was on an island...
Skeldergate was closed to traffic, with a 'road closed' sign blocking access from Micklegate...
If you walked a bit further down the street, it soon became clear why...
A gangway had been set up to give access to Emperor's Wharf...
... and a temporary 'bridge' was in place to give access to residents of the City Mills flats at the bottom of Skeldergate.
The Riverside Walk beside the Park Inn by Radisson leading through to North Street Gardens was completedly flooded...
... as, unsurprisingly, was King's Staith.
Further downstream, both New Walk and the riverside walk beside Rowntree Park were closed by the floods - though the Millennium Bridge remained (just about) accessible, especially to cyclists willing to make a bit of a splash.
Dog walkers, meanwhile, took advantage of the flood waters at New Walk to give their dogs an impromptu bath...
