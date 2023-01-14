RIVER levels on the River Ouse in central York peaked at just over 4.1 metres above normal summer levels at 3.30pm today, according to the city’s Viking recorder.

Water levels should fall slightly this evening, before rising again to a peak of about 4.16 metres at midday tomorrow, according to the latest predictions.

That is above the 3.69 metres reached earlier in the week, but still below the worst floods of last year.

An Environment Agency flood warning remains in place for York’s riverside, including King’s and Queen’s Staith, St George’s Field and Rowntree Park.

We took a gallery of photographs showing the flooding as it reached its peak earlier this afternoon...

A pump at work at the bottom of Peckitt Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

At 1.30pm today, pumps were in use at the bottom of Peckitt Street, although water was only just encroaching on the lower end of the street.

Sandbags had been placed across the entrance to Tower Gardens off Tower Street. Tower Gardens were under water, though the floods did not reach Tower Steet itself.

A temporary flood barrier at Tower Gardens (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Rescue Boat volunteers took advantage of the floods to get some training in in Tower Gardens ...

The Gardens themselves were fully underwater as the floods peaked today...

Tower Gardens under water (Image: Stephen Lewis)

... leaving Clifford's Tower looking from this angle almost as though it was on an island...

Clifford's Tower seen across the flood waters (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Skeldergate was closed to traffic, with a 'road closed' sign blocking access from Micklegate...

Skeldergate Road Closed sign (Image: Stephen Lewis)

If you walked a bit further down the street, it soon became clear why...

Flooded Skeldergate (Image: Stephen Lewis)

A gangway had been set up to give access to Emperor's Wharf...

... and a temporary 'bridge' was in place to give access to residents of the City Mills flats at the bottom of Skeldergate.

The Riverside Walk beside the Park Inn by Radissonleading through to North Street Gardens was completedly flooded...

The riverside Walk beneath the Park Inn was closed (Image: Stephen Lewis)

... as, unsurprisingly, was King's Staith.

Further downstream, both New Walk and the riverside walk beside Rowntree Park were closed by the floods - though the Millennium Bridge remained (just about) accessible, especially to cyclists willing to make a bit of a splash.

A cyclist leaving Millennium Bridge through the floods (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Dog walkers, meanwhile, took advantage of the flood waters at New Walk to give their dogs an impromptu bath...

A dog and master at New Walk (Image: Stephen Lewis)