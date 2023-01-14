Long tailbacks were building up on the A19 at Fulford earlier this aftenoon following a collision at the A19/ A64 roundabout.

The westbound exit from the roundabout along the A64 towards Leeds was blocked off by emergency vehicles, with traffic which would have turned west being forced to head into York along the A19.

At 2.40pm a badly damaged car had been pulled off the side of the road and a recovery truck was in attendance.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance said paramedics had attended the scene following a collision involving two cars.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries but later discharged, she said.