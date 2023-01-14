As the cost of living continues to rise, Aldi has created a new initiative to help support cost-conscious customers.

The ‘Amazing Savings’ page aims to support and advise customers on a wide range of hints, tips and hacks, as well as numerous budget-friendly recipes.

The supermarket’s web page covers everything from £1 meal ideas to grocery offers and money-saving Specialbuys to help keep costs down.

The hub is the latest initiative from Aldi to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

This follows the launch of its Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund, where the supermarket went beyond its daily store food donations to food banks and charities across the country to gift a further £250,000 to help those in need.

The latest research from Which? also confirmed that Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in the UK in December 2022, as well as being named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for 2022 overall - the second year in a row that it has been awarded this title

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Amid budget pressures due to the current cost of living, we know that things are becoming much more difficult for UK households. That’s why we are more committed than ever to offering the lowest prices, while also doing whatever we can to further support customers.

“The aim of the hub is to provide customers with tips and information to keep costs low, as well as inspiration for ways to make budgets stretch further. We know that the times ahead will be challenging, but we’re here to help people always find the lowest prices when they shop with us.”

