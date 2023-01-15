Owning a car can be very expensive, with the cost of fuel, MOTs and insurance to name just a few.

And with the current cost of living crisis being a big concern for many vehicle owners some might be looking for ways to save some extra hard-earned cash.

Now there is one way that you could save £100s as a helpful TikTok user shared her top tip on how to save a lot with one small action on your car insurance.

TikTok user She Talks Cars wrote: "Wondering how to save money on your car insurance? Try THIS car insurance tip! It's free and could save you £100s on your car insurance."

In the video, She Talks Cars say "this one little thing will cost you no money just a little bit of planning" as she shares that she's done it and saved big.

The main and most important part of the hack is to "get your car insurance between 23 and 26 days in advance".

Explaining the hack, the savvy saver says: "It tells insurers you're a safer driver."

It's a quick and easy trick that it seems many have used, with one viewer of the trick writing: "Yes this is what I signed up for" and another writing "Yep I did it and saved 50 quid on last years."

