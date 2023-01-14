Tesco customers will not be able to return their Evri parcels at Tesco Express stores across the country.

The supermarket giant partnered with couriers Evri to offer the service at more than 1,000 stores in the UK.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Tesco said: “Great news – you can now return Evri parcels at Tesco Express stores!

“We’ve partnered with Evri to offer a ParcelShop service at 1,400 Express stores.

“So, you can do a top-up shop and return that unwanted parcel, all in one visit.”

The news comes as Evri was forced to apologise to customers for its service over Christmas.

The major parcel firm said the delays were as a result of staff shortages, bad weather and the recent Royal Mail strikes.

A spokesman for Evri, formally known as Hermes, informed customers that it was working to sort the issue.

The delivery company released a statement, saying: "We are sorry that some customers are experiencing short, localised delays in receiving their parcels.

“We continue to be impacted by high demand, staff shortages and bad weather conditions but, due to the hard work of our local teams, we successfully delivered over three million parcels each day over recent weeks.

“Despite incredible efforts from all of our people, our service has not been as good as we would have liked in some areas, and we are committed to redoubling our efforts this year, including a focus on recruitment.

“In some local areas, there are still some delayed parcels that should be cleared over the next few days and we apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment.

“However, in the unlikely event that a parcel hasn’t been delivered within 10 days, we would advise customers to contact their retailer/seller who will in turn contact us if necessary.”

The apology follows the news that Evri was named as the UK's worst performing parcel delivery company last year.

It ranked in last place for a second year despite improving on its score from 2021.

However, it only scored 1.75 stars in the second annual parcel league table by Citizens Advice.

However, all of the UK's major parcel delivery firms continue to let customers down with many failing to secure even a three out of five-star rating.